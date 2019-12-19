Go all out on SIM only deals this Christmas with Voxi's data-boosted plans

Voxi is probably best known as either the Love Island SIMO or the one with adverts filled with giant thumbs. But move past the questionable ad choices and Voxi stands as one of the best SIM only providers around, especially with its latest round of offers.

Taking its two more affordable SIM only deals and boosting the data, Voxi is managing to offer some of the best prices around starting at a mere £10 per month. And, improving the value further is Voxi's major USP - free social media.

Vague as that sounds, it's more or less what it says on the tin. These Voxi plans won't use up any data when you use Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter or Facebook Messenger, drastically cutting down the amount of data you use each month.

Need more reasons to invest in these SIM only deals? Voxi operates on a 1-month rolling contract meaning you can leave whenever you like.

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

The cheaper of the two options, this is an excellent price for 8GB of data. And, with Voxi's 1 month rolling contracts, you don't have to worry about being stuck in a long contract. While 8GB of data might not be quite enough for some people, the unlimited use of social media helps balance that out.

SIM only plan from voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Jump up by a fiver a month and you get an impressive increase to your data cap. A hefty 20GB of data paired with Voxi's unlimited social media should mean that you have no problems with running out midway through the month. If you need a bit more data, this is one of the best prices around this data point.

What other SIM only deals are available?

While these offers are great, there is a load of other SIM only deals you can go for. Three has been ruling the SIMO world for a while now with some excellent value offers. For the cheaper option, Three has a 8GB of data SIM for just £8 a month. Or go with its unlimited data offer. It costs just £18 a month.

Finally, its closest competition - Smarty. Much like the voxi deals above, you're on a 1-month rolling contract meaning complete flexibility. While Smarty has a huge range of offers, the standout choices are its 30GB data for £10 and its 50GB for £15 offers.