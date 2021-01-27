Get unlimited data and free AirPods with this bargain Vodafone SIM only deal

Looking to get your hands on a new SIM only deal? Know you'll need a huge amount of data? A recent Vodafone offer could be perfect for you, even throwing in an impressive freebie to go the extra distance.

The retailer Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering an unlimited data Vodafone SIM at a price of £26 a month. While that is the same price you'd pay going directly through the Vodafone website, Mobiles.co.uk will chuck in a free pair of 2nd generation AirPods as well.

When you take into account the free headphones, this is one of the best unlimited data SIM only deals around right now. However, if price is the only factor that matters to you, Three could be a better option.

Three currently has the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM only deal at just £16 a month. Like the Vodafone deal above, it's 5G-enabled, has no speed caps and unlike the above deal, it will only tie you in for 12 months.

Unlimited data SIM only deals: see what other plans are out there

SIM only deals: unlimited data + AirPods 2nd gen combo

Vodafone SIM only deal from Mobiles.co.uk | 24-month contract | unlimited data, calls and texts | £26pm + free Airpods

This SIM plan from Mobiles.co.uk costs the same price as getting it directly from Vodafone. The difference here is that by going through Mobiles.co.uk, you'll also get a free pair of second-generation AirPods - a very tempting freebie. That and the unlimited data SIM will cost you a total of £26 a month.

View Deal

Three's cheaper alternative:

Three | 12-month contract | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £16 per month

The above too expensive for what you're after? This offer from Three is the cheapest unlimited data SIM on the market right now. It costs just £16 a month - £10 a month less than the above. The contract is half the length at 12 months as well but you're not getting the AirPods offered above.View Deal

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone, but the most obvious is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone, allowing you to receive free coffees, get discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on which phone you use.