Get money back for unused data with Smarty's cheap SIM only deals

You've gone big on your data plan, you're ready to stream, game and social your way through your data cap and then...you come nowhere near touching it. That's an annoying place to be when you've spent a lot on a new SIM only deal, wouldn't it be great to simply pay for what you've used?

Well, when you sign up with Smarty - one of the many underdogs of the SIM only deals world - you can do exactly that. Keeping your spending under control, Smarty Mobile offers money off your bills for any leftover data you don't use.

That makes Smarty perfect for those who can't quite bring themselves to Netflix binge all day and night to hit their monthly data quota. But Smarty isn't a one-trick pony. Below we've listed all of the features it has to offer.

Find the perfect SIM-free phone to pair with these SIMOs

Why go for a Smarty SIM only deal?

1. Money back on your unused data

Like we've said above, Smarty Mobile offers money off its plans for unused data. However, trying to wrap your head around how this works can take some examining.

All of Smarty's offers start with a base price of £5 per month, any costs above that are simply for data. That means if you go for Smarty's Medium Plan, you're paying £10 a month to get 4GB of data.

Effectively, half of that cost is your base price and the other half is for your data. When it comes to getting money off your bills, Smarty will cut your monthly price by £1.25 for every GB you don't use. Got 3GB in the bank at the end of the month? Smarty will knock off £3.75 from your next month's bill.

There are only two exceptions to Smarty's money saving technique - the Mini Plan and the Unlimited Plan. With both of these offers you can use no data or as much as your limit allows but you won't get any money back.

2. Flexibility with your contract

So you're saving money with Smarty, that's great but even better is the flexibility on offer. No matter which SIM only deal you pick from Smarty, you'll only be tied in to a 1-month rolling contract. That means you can use Smarty as a stop-over or a life-long plan.

And, while the data may differ between contracts, all of Smarty's plans offer both unlimited calls and texts so you can be flexible with how you communicate with your friends and family.

3. A little bit of variety in your life