The £99 Xbox One S Black Friday deal has already sold out

Remember when games consoles cost under £100? Ah, the '90s - truly the best decade. Today, in what's the best Xbox One deal of Black Friday so far, eBay was selling the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with three games for just £99, which is half price - but the deal sold out in a matter of minutes.

We've previously seen this console offered for around the £129 mark online, but this was the lowest we had seen it to date (not in the UK? Scroll down for deals where you are). That's not to say it's gone for good, we could see this amazing deal make a return.

Here's what the deal looked like:

Xbox One S All-Digital with three games: £199 £99 at eBay

SOLD OUT The UK's best price for an Xbox One S, smashing the previous records of £129. Get Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft with this digital-only Xbox, which has broken the magical £100 barrier. Bound to sell out very fast.



The three games included with the Xbox One S All-Digital are Minecraft, the mighty co-op pirate adventure Sea of Thieves, and the superb open world racing game Forza Horizon 3. As long as you don't mind a console without a disc drive, you've got a comfortable 1TB of storage space to enjoy here.

If you missed eBay's deal then check out this other great offer on the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition from Game (although, we're aware it's £30 more):

Xbox One S All-Digital edition with Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and Fortnite DLC £199.99 £129.99 at Game

This is 99p off matching the best Xbox One S bundle we've seen in the UK so far. While it may not have the power of the Xbox One X, grabbing the All-Digital with two games, Fortnite currency/DLC, one month of Xbox Live Gold and two months of Now TV is a good deal.

The All-Digital doesn't play physical discs so make sure to get yourself Xbox Game Pass so you can enjoy a ton of games for a great price. Looking for a more powerful console? Then check out these great Xbox One X deals:

Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle: £304.99 at Argos

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has only been out for a couple of weeks, but that hasn't stopped Argos slashing its price as part of this Xbox One X bundle deal. You get the console, a wireless controller, a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, plus your choice of Fallout 4, Anthem, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 or Metro Exodus.

Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle: £304.99 at Argos

Gear 5 is the best instalment in the Gears of War series we've seen so far, and is arguably the best shooter around right now. In addition to the console and a wireless controller, this huge bundle includes downloads of Gears 5, Gears of War Ultimate Edition, and Gears of War 2, 3, and 4. You also get your choice of Fallout 4, Anthem, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 or Metro Exodus, all for just a whisker over £300. Amazing value.

Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 and Lego Speed Bundle: £304.99 at Argos

This great value bundle includes Forza Horizon 4, plus the Lego Speed Champions add-on, which lets you race through a brick-built Britain and make your own custom garage for your Speed Champions car collection. You also get your pick of Fallout 4, Anthem, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 or Metro Exodus, together with the console and a wireless controller.

Xbox One X Forza Special Edition Bundle: £304.99 at Argos

This Argos-exclusive bundle features a 1TB Xbox One X console and wireless controller, plus three full games: Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 7, and your choice of Fallout 4, Anthem, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 or Metro Exodus. At just £305 all-in, it's a brilliant deal that blows Microsoft's own Black Friday sale clean out of the water.

