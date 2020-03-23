Get a Now TV stick with three different passes for just £29.99 - courtesy of Very

If the extra time you're spending in front of the TV at the moment means that you've already exhausted the Netflix library and your DVD collection, then Very's Now TV deal may just be the answer.

For just £29.99 you can get a Now TV stick, together with 30 days of Sky Cinema and Entertainment and a one-day Sky Sports pass.

So that means you're getting access to hundreds of TV shows (every single episode of Game of Thrones anyone?) as well as plenty of recent films including Lion King, Toy Story 4 and Hot Air. Plus, there's a new movie premiere added every day - this is definitely one of the best Now TV deals we've seen in recent times.

The Now TV stick is super handy too, It's extremely similar to the Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick, but a fair bit cheaper - and it comes with a remote control that supports voice-commands and search too.

And now you can finally go full HD with the streaming service by adding its Now TV Boost for an extra £3.

Considering that piecing these components together separately on the Now TV website would cost over £50, you're looking at a saving of over 45%! Read more about this fabulous deal below.

This incredible Now TV deal from Very in full