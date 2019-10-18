Get a high-powered 2019 smartphone deal for £7.50 a month...with just one tiny catch

In a world where paying well over £1,000 for a brand new phone is the new norm, we're always looking out for those mobile phone deals that can slice those costs down as much as possible - that's where this super cheap phone deal comes in.

The folks over at Mobile Phones Direct have pulled out a phone contract dripping in affordability. Offering the impressive Motorola Moto G7 Power for an effective £7.50 a month.

Considering that works out to just £180 over the two year contract, you would be right to assume there's a catch. Well there is, but by no means a major one. This contract actually costs £24 a month.

Now before you gather the mobs and grab the pitchforks, let us explain. Yes, you do have to pay £24 a month but Mobile Phones Direct will also throw in an absolutely whopping £396 in cashback. That cashback can be claimed through five payments throughout your contract, effectively bringing the cost of this phone plummeting down.

While you might be thinking this is all a lot of work, you might be right...however, we can tell you now that even with Black Friday just around the corner, you will seriously struggle to find any mobile phone deal overall this cheap even then!

See where this ranks on our guide to the best budget smartphones

This cheap Motorola Moto G7 Power deal:

What makes the Motorola Moto G7 Power so good?

Considering the pricing listed above, you would assume this is a cheap, throwaway phone. And yet, the Moto G7 Power has specs way above its price range.

The most impressive feature is the battery. Containing a 5000mAh battery, this dwarfs the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Huawei P30 Pro for battery power. And just to rub it in a bit more, the device features fast charging

Past that, the phone features many features expected from phones these days - a fingerprint scanner, 3.55m headphone jack and a full size 6.2-inch LCD screen.

The phone just falls short in the camera department and carries a processor that won't blow minds.

Read our full Motorola Moto G7 Power review