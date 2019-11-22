Get a free JBL soundbar with BT's Black Friday SIM only deals from just £15/pm

Black Friday has been alight with SIM only deals this year. Options ranging from big data plans to the cheapest around but now BT has come along with a new selling technique - a massive freebie.

Yes, BT can't quite compete with Three Mobile's SIMO value (unlimited data for £18/pm anyone!?) but really, who can right now! What BT can do however, is combine three crucial selling factors. Affordable pricing, a freebie worth £149.99 and some pretty generous data caps.

And, for anyone who has their internet set up with BT it gets better. BT will slice £5 a month off any tariff for existing broadband customers, meaning you can get a SIM only deal and that free JBL soundbar for as little as £15 a month.

There is a plentiful supply of BT SIM only deals with this free gift, which we have listed below. But if none of them hit what you were looking for, consult our guide to the best SIM only deals to see what else there is.

BT SIM only deal + free JBL speaker

What benefits do BT Mobile SIM only deals offer?

One of the major benefits of going with BT is the BT Wi-Fi hotspots. With five million hotspots across the country you can get access to the internet wherever you are, helping you save your data.

On top of that is the benefits of getting discounts for your whole family. If you have BT broadband, every single member of that household can grab a discount on their phone or SIMO.

