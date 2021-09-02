Get 50GB of data for just £12 a month with this unbeatable Smarty SIM only deal

Smarty has a reputation for being one of the top providers of low-cost SIM only plans, and its current offer is no different. This latest offer provides flexibility, lots of data, and an impressive price drop.

Smarty's 50GB data SIM package is only £12 per month right now. That's a great discount from the initial £15 pricing, and it's certainly one of the best value SIM options available right now.

If you’re someone looking for a lot of data, 50GB will allow you to stream 10,000 songs online, watch 100 hours of online content in HD, and surf the internet for 600 hours- that’s a lot!

Another advantage of Smarty is its flexibility with contracts. It works on a month-to-month basis, so you can leave at any time which is ideal if you don't want to be tied to any lengthy phone contract.



SIM only deals: Smarty's excellent offers

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 a month

This is an excellent SIM package, particularly for people who want flexibility. You can leave at any moment as it is based on a one-month rolling contract. You'll also receive an impressive 50GB of data for just £12 per month. That's a reduction from the initial £15 pricing, which was already a great deal.



Why choose Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you've probably never heard of, but it's giving the big mobile retailers a run for their money - here's why.

Smarty addresses the majority of the market's demands with a great combination of low-cost SIM only plans and big data deals. You may stay for as long as you like with the 1-month rolling contracts, making this the ideal stop-over choice.

The benefits don’t end there, Smarty also lets you connect your gadgets to your phone, allowing you to use that 50GB of data on any laptop, tablet, or even the new console you bought.