Windows Store to sell Mature games

Microsoft recently updated its Windows Store policy to include the sale of games rated Mature by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

Windows' Corporate VP of Web Services Antoine Leblond settled the issue this Friday by clarifying the issue.

According to Leblond, a number of ESRB Mature games will be coming to the Windows Store, despite their cross-reference as PEGI 18, a banned rating according to the European rating system.

The confusion arose when observant developers first noticed the following statement in the Windows 8 app certification requirements:

"Apps with a rating over PEGI 16, ESRB MATURE, or that contain content that would warrant such a rating, are not allowed."

As it turns out, there are a number of popular games that fall under the banner of PEGI 18 and ESRB Mature, like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Skyrim, Mass Effect 3, and Assassin's Creed 3.

Now these games are getting the green light for the U.S. Windows Store, although the policy change won't go into effect until December.

The updated policy still excludes games rated Adult by the ESRB, which is mostly reserved for games with pornographic content.

