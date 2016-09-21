Want a new slim PS4? Tesco has the cheapest deal going

If you're looking for the cheapest possible way to get yourself the new slimmer PS4 then you're in luck: Tesco is currently offering £25 off the console with the use of promotional code TDX-HTNK.

With an original price tag of £249, the £25 saving brings the price of the 500GB version of the console down to a tasty £224.

So if you've been waiting for the chance to enjoy the fantastic game library the PS4 has to offer – and you're not interested in the 4K capabilities of the PS4 Pro, which is set to arrive in a couple of months –then this might be the perfect opportunity to jump in.

You'll have to put up with the loss of the optical audio jack, but on the plus side you'll get to enjoy the benefits of faster 5GHz Wi-Fi with the new slim model.

Tesco is actually running a few voucher codes at the moment and they can be used on whatever products you like:

Save £5: when you spend £40 or more by entering code TDX-WFRX at checkout

Save £10: when you spend £75 or more by entering code TDX- PKMH at checkout

Save £25: when you spend £150 or more by entering code TDX- HTNK at checkout

Check out what you can get at Tesco Direct.