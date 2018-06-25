The 13 best horror games on PC and consoles to play right now

Why wait for Halloween to get some scares in? No matter the season, horror games are in better health than ever and continue to bring something unique to the gaming landscape.

While there are plenty of horror movies out there (and we've gathered together the best of them here), games offer something particularly special in that they put you in the driving seat.

When you're the one holding the controller and making the choices that could mean life or death, every moment is tense and significant. It's a lot harder to laugh at on-screen characters making stupid and clichéd decisions when you're the one making them.

We've gotten far better at scaring ourselves, while games have matured beyond simple gore and jump scares. Though these elements still play an important role in the genre, our approach to horror has more nuance than ever.

What follows is our choice of the 13 best horror games that you can play on PC and consoles today – and we think we've picked an appropriate number. Go ahead and spook yourselves silly.