The Last of Us Part 2 is reportedly ready to launch on PC

Development on The Last of Us Part 2's PC port has reportedly finished and is ready for launch.

That's according to leaker 'Billbil-kun' on Dealabs (via Eurogamer), who said Naughty Dog completed development of the port in November last year and that it could be the next Sony exclusive to launch on PC.

‘Billbil-kun’ - who recently leaked the God of War: Ragnarok PC port - also said that it's possible Naughty Dog hasn't announced a PC version for the game just yet because it plans on tying its launch with Season 2 of HBO's The Last of Us TV series adaptation, which is estimated for a 2025 release.

It isn't surprising that Naughty Dog would want to release a PC port of the 2020 title. A decade after its original PS3 release, the studio released The Last of Us Part 1 - a ground-up remake of the game - for PC and PS5, which also came bundled with The Left Behind DLC.

The studio also went ahead and released a remastered, PS5 native version of The Last of Us Part 2 earlier this year. It arrived with a new roguelike mode and other features.

Earlier this week, Naughty Dog's co-president Neil Druckmann said that the award-winning studio won't be centered around The Last of Us franchise forever, before confirming that it has several new games in development, including "multiple single-player projects."

We don't know what these projects are just yet, but Druckmann has previously called his next game "really ambitious" and that "parts of it are really hard" to make.

It's unclear if Naughty Dog is already working on another entry in The Last of Us series, but Neil Druckmann has mentioned that he has a "concept" in mind for a third game.