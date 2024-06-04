Geoff Keighley confirms Summer Game Fest will be 'largely focused' on previously announced games

Summer Game Fest event producer and host Geoff Keighley has provided an insight into the upcoming showcase.

Speaking during a recent Q&A on Twitch, Keighley implied that Summer Game Fest 2024 might not feature too many of its staple world premiers, saying that fans can expect updates on existing and previously announced games (via VGC).

"One of the things you’ll see with the show this week is we really tried to programme some unexpected things, from smaller teams and independent studios, into the show as well, alongside some big blockbuster games and franchises that you will see in the show as well," Keighley said.

"I think it’s going to be, generally, a little bit quieter this summer in terms of crazy new announcements and shocking surprises and things like that."

Keighley went on to say that there will "definitely be new announcements" but makes a point of saying that the show will be "largely focused on" existing games that have new updates.

He also compared it to his other yearly showcase, The Game Awards, saying that usually has a lot of big surprises, but wants to settle expectations for Summer Game Fest.

"This show is very much, it’s largely focused on announced stuff," he reiterated. "There are absolutely new game announcements throughout the show, but just to level set, it’s not all brand new stuff. It tends to be things that are coming out later this year."

There will also be announcements for games that will arrive later this year, he added, but said "this is not a show that has a lot of like, you know, coming in 2026 or 2027, or teasers for games that are years and years out."

Summer Game Fest is set to air on Friday, June 7 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST / 10pm GMT. You'll be able to tune in to the showcase here.