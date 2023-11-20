The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered includes new roguelike survival mode with multiple playable characters

Less than four years after the original version's release, it’s been officially confirmed that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is in development and will be released exclusively on PS5 on January 19, 2024.

As well as improved graphics, native 4K output, and unlocked framerate on VRR-compatible TVs, players will be able to experience full DualSense controller integration (complete with adaptive trigger utilization and haptic feedback). Not only that, but all-new content is being added too, including a roguelike survival mode called ‘No Return’.

Detailed in a post on the PlayStation Blog, No Return will allow players to test their combat skills against a host of randomized encounters as several different playable characters. Some have never been playable before, like Dina and Lev, which is particularly exciting. All of them will boast unique traits, so depending on your playstyle, you may find a new favorite outside the series' main characters.

Some encounters will be fully combat-focused, while others will require you to employ stealth. All of them are subject to "unique twists," which will add "unexpected factors", although Naughty Dog hasn’t confirmed what these consist of yet. Completing runs of the mode will provide rewards, unlock more characters and skins, and new ways to spec them out. A daily global leaderboard will be in place, too, so you can compete against others.

Also notable is the inclusion of ‘Lost Levels,’ which have been described as “playable sequences previously cut from the game.” They’re not fully finished as they were taken from early in development, and they’ll include developer commentary to give players a greater look into the game's development.

Notably, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered includes a number of new accessibility options, too, such as ‘Speech to Vibrations’ (which uses the vibrations of the DualSense controller to “indicate character speech and cadence”), and Descriptive Audio.

For those who already own the original PS4 version of The Last of Us Part 2, you can upgrade to the digital Remastered edition for $10 at launch, and import any existing saves over to the new version. A physical version of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will also be available, alongside the special ‘W.L.F. Edition’ which includes some collectibles like fabric patches and a steelbook.