Nintendo responds to Greenpeace

Nintendo has responded to Greenpeace's recent accusations that the gaming giant is environmentally irresponsible by claiming that the Wii is "notably the most energy efficient [console] of its generation."

Nintendo said environmental matters are taken very seriously at the company and considered at every stage of a product's life, adding that the Wii and DS designs had been improved with energy consumption in mind.

Serious and rigorous

"We would like to assure customers that we take our environmental responsibilities seriously and are rigorous in our commitment to comply with all relevant laws relating to environmental and product safety, including avoiding the use of dangerous substances in our manufacturing processes and ensuring the safe disposal and recycling of materials," a Nintendo rep told Eurogamer this week.

"We consider the environmental impact of our products over their entire life cycle, from planning to disposal. In the planning phase, for example, we make every effort to design energy-efficient products and select materials for component parts and packaging materials with careful consideration for the environment. We also consider the importance of reducing environmental impact at end-of-life disposal by clearly indicating the materials used in each product to make recycling easier.

"We also work to eliminate harmful substances from our products right from the initial stages of material selection and have established strict environmental control standards, with our 340 production partners all co-operating with us in our efforts," the rep added.

Nintendo consistently come bottom of Greenpeace's annual report on 18 of the world's electronics companies, although the console manufacturer claims that this is because Greenpeace do not use the relevant data.

Greenpeace, in turn, complains that Nintendo does not give it the data that it requests from the company each year.

Nintendo's DS recently became the UK's best-selling console, overtaking Sony's PlayStation 2.

Via Eurogamer.net