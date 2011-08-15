Glossy Xbox 360 to be phased out

Microsoft is to phase out the glossy finish on all new Xbox 360 S consoles in favour of the matte finish currently seen on the 4GB model.

The decision was confirmed by Xbox Live head of programming Larry Hryb who says the company are in the process of "actively transitioning" to the new finish.

In a post on his own blog, Hyrb said that despite rumours to the contrary, gamers will not be able to choose between matte and glossy finishes on 360 consoles this holiday season.

Actively transitioning

"We are actively transitioning all our Xbox 360 S consoles to a matte finish, he said.

"The consoles will start to arrive in stores over the coming weeks, so if you really love the idea of a glossy console don't wait much longer."

The glossy black finish arrived with the launch of the revamped Xbox 360 S last year and has been criticised for showing-up smudges and fingerprints.

Hyrb did point out that the company isn't completely closing the door on the shiny-sheen in the future.

He said: "Of course, we still may offer a gloss finish on Limited Edition consoles like the upcoming Gears of War 3 console, but if you have your eye on a glossy black console you don't have much time left."

via: CNET, Major Nelson