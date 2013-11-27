PS4 firmware update available now in Europe, may ease day-one download blues

Get it now... not on Friday

Earlier this month the PlayStation Network buckled on PS4 launch day in the US, as gamers dashed to download a firmware update that unlocked much of the console's essential functionality.

Now, with the European launch on the horizon this Friday, Sony is hoping to avoid a repeat performance by making firmware update 1.5 available earlier than planned on Wednesday, rather than Thursday.,

Those expecting a Sony PS4 on Friday can download the 308MB update from the web, save it to a USB stick and then simply install it on their console without troubling Sony's servers.

Sony is advising those obtaining the update on their computer to to save the file as PS4UPDATE.PUP, within a folder called update, within a folder called PS4 on the USB drive.

Before you start...

Once obtaining the PS4, users will need to power down the PS4, connect the USB drive and then touch the power button for 7 seconds until the console beeps again, in order to restart in safe mode.

The next step is to select System Software Update and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

Once the firmware has been installed, users will be able to play games online, use the disc drive to play DVD and Blu-ray discs, Remote Play with the PS Vita and download while you play.

Via Joystik