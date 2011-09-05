Modern Warfare 3 limited edition Xbox 360 console revealed

Activision has announced a limited edition, custom-designed Xbox 360 bundle to commemorate the forthcoming Modern Warfare 3 release.

The bundle, which will feature a 320GB Xbox 360 console (which will make custom sounds when you switch it on), along with two controllers and a copy of the game, will be released on November 8th.

You'll also get a one-month subscription to Xbox LIVE Gold, in the hope you'll get hooked playing online maps, and some custom avatar items.

Retailer GAME has already started taking pre-orders for the super-snazzy bundle, which will set you back £270.

Star Wars beater

The wireless controllers featured in the bundle will also be available to buy separately for £35, while there's also a custom bluetooth wireless headset coming on October 11th (UK pricing yet to be revealed).

With the forthcoming Kinect Star Wars bundle delayed until 2012, along with the game, there's a new front-runner for coolest Xbox 360 bundle this Christmas.

Question is, how many of you are prepared to wait six weeks after Modern Warfare 3's launch for Santa Claus to visit?

Link: CVG