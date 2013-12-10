Mad about you: Mad Catz begins shipping M.O.J.O. Android console

A little late to the next generation gaming party, Mad Catz's M.O.J.O. Android micro-console is finally rolling into stores.

Those lucky enough to squeeze in a pre-order should soon arrive to gamers' doors in the United States and United Kingdom in the next few days, if not already. The M.O.J.O. is basically an Android console device that puts mobile games on HDTVs or monitors

The Android box comes equipped with a 1.8GHz Nvidia Tegra 4 Processor and 2GB RAM. The console comes bundled with Mad Catz's Bluetooth 4.0 connected C.T.R.L. Mobile Gamepad.

On top of the hardcore Android gaming public, Mad Catz also says its M.O.J.O. console was designed to appeal to tech savvy gamers that can take a crack at the open software platform and ecosystem of GameSmart accessories.

The other console guys

The Mad Catz M.O.J.O. is just the latest device in a string of Android consoles that have released this year. Earlier this year, the hotly anticipated Ouya and Playjam's GameStick came out and received some pretty middling reactions from us.

Gaming consoles and dedicated PCs might have something to sweat about

Hopefully M.O.J.O. will buck the trend of lackluster Android consoles along with the experimental Nvidia Shield.

Some other post-Xbox One and PS4 gaming systems gamers might not want to forget about are the Xi3 Piston, which promised hardcore PC gaming in a package the size of a napkin dispenser, and of course the upcoming Steam Machines.

The Mad Catz M.O.J.O. is available now in the US and UK for $249.99 and £219.99 respectively. Stay tuned for our future review of the Android console.