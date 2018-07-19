Best PS4 games 2018: 25 essential PlayStation 4 releases

Several years into its life-cycle, the PlayStation 4 has grown from strength to strength, with a mature and wonderful games catalogue. The best PS4 games could rival those of any classic console of any era. It's been a monumentally good time to be a gamer.

It's with exclusives that the PS4 is proving particularly impressive this console cycle. If you want to play the likes of Horizon: Zero Dawn , Shadow of the Colossus and God of War , you've only got one place to find them – the PlayStation 4.

And there's more to come yet –new games such as The Last of Us 2 , Spider-Man, and Ghost of Tsushima have all impressed at games conferences and in demo sessions, and they'll soon be heading to your home, too.

But this is just talking about first party titles – let's not forget the fantastic games from the likes of EA, Ubisoft and Epic Games that are available too, making for a monumental catalogue to sink your teeth into.

So, whether you're lording it over your mates with the premium 4K PS4 Pro, or happily fragging away with an original PS4 until the PS5 launches, there's something for everyone in the TechRadar best PS4 games list.

Check back soon too – with every new release we're updating and revising our choices!

Trying to decide which PS4 set-up to get? Watch Jon and Gerald discuss the differences between the PS4, PS4 Pro and PS4 VR.