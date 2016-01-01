5 New Year's Resolutions every PC gamer should make

Just received a wad of cash for Christmas? Step away from the pre-build sales and consider knocking together your own rig. If you've never done it before, the traditional new year lull is the perfect time to learn how. Start off by spending some time researching what graphics card and other components you'll need to play the games you're interested in, check out some of the bundles on offer and watch some YouTube videos to learn how to get started.

If you're no stranger to building PCs, take on a build that challenges you. How small you can make one using an AMD R9 Nano? Rocking a Titan X? Try upgrading it with a custom water-cooling solution for a new build. If you're feeling completely insane, try and fashion one of these…

