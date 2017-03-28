Fujifilm's new Instax camera comes with a selfie mirror and party-ready colors

A common sight at weddings, outdoor BBQs, and house parties, Fujifilm's Instax Mini instant cameras are insanely popular, and the line of portable, print-as-you-shoot snappers are getting a refresh next month.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 sports a few new features and colors that should help the camera fit right in at any exciting get-together. The new shades include Flamingo Pink, Ice Blue, and Lime Green, while Cobalt Blue and Smoky White variants launch later this summer.

In addition to keeping the tradition of instant film alive, the Mini 9 adds a selfie mirror near the iris to help you get the perfect angle, as well as a closeup-ready lens and a high-key mode for brighter photos — ensuring you spend more of that precious, finite film on good memories than wasted, botched shots.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 hits the US and Canada in April to the tune of US$70/CAD$100. The Mini 9 is compatible with all Fujifilm Instax Mini film refills, to include the company's newly released monochrome instant film.

Though digital photography has understandably put physical picture-taking in doubt, there's still plenty of demand for instant film. Fujifilm's Instax Mini cameras dominate Amazon's best-selling camera list , with refills for the portable cameras' film even taking the #1 and #2 slot at the time of writing.