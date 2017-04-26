Fitbit is investigating an exploding Flex 2

Update April 28: Fitbit says the Flex 2 worn by a woman who claims to have been burned by the wearable didn't catch fire, suggesting there was no internal component — namely, the battery — that combusted.

"Based on our initial investigation, including testing of her device by a leading third-party failure analysis firm, we have concluded that Ms. [Dina] Mitchell's Fitbit Flex 2 did not malfunction," Fitbit said in a statement to Engadget. "The testing shows that external forces caused the damage to the device."

Fitbit didn't offer much more as to what happened in this instance, which appears to be isolated. While this case appears to be closed, at least on Fitbit's end, it's of course up to you whether you continue wearing your device or not.

Original story below...

A woman in Milawaukee, Wisconsin in the US claims her Fitbit Flex 2 exploded while on her wrist, so is it safe to keep wearing your fitness tracker?

Dina Mitchell, the woman wearing the Fitbit Flex 2, suffered second-degree burns from the product and medical professionals had to "pick pieces of plastic out of her wound".

Fitbit told TechRadar, “We are not aware of any other complaints of this nature and see no reason for people to stop wearing their Flex 2. We will share additional information as we are able.”

Fitbit is clearly taking the issue seriously and investigating the problem immediately.

Should you stop wearing yours?

This comes as a very serious reminder that any technology with a lithium-based rechargeable battery may have a tiny, tiny chance to catch fire in very limited scenarios. It's not just the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and badly made imported tech.

Whether you stop wearing your Flex 2 is up to you and how confident you are the issue won't happen again. Fitbit sees no reason for people to stop wearing their trackers, but that may not set your mind at rest.

Fitbit's statement continues, “We are extremely concerned about Ms. Mitchell’s report regarding her Flex 2 and take it very seriously, as the health and safety of our customers is our top priority.

"Fitbit products are designed and produced in accordance with strict standards and undergo extensive internal and external testing to ensure the safety of our users.”

We hope to see an update on this investigation from Fitbit in the near future.

Via Gizmodo