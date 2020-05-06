EE pulls out some of its best value SIM only deals ever with half price bills

When it comes to SIM only deals, EE has seriously stepped up its game recently! Normally one of the priciest networks available, EE has pulled out something special on its two best value SIMO plans.

Go for either EE's 50GB or 100GB data plan and for the first 3 months you'll be paying half the price. That means bills as low as £10 a month, something we never thought we'd see from a network like EE.

Of course, after those three months are up, your bills will double. That leaves you paying either £20 or £25 a month. While that is higher than what's available from the likes of Smarty or Three, they're certainly the best EE SIM only deals we've seen for a very long time!

EE's big data SIM only deal:

EE SIM only plan | 18-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12.50 for first three months, then £25/pm

Find yourself streaming, gaming and more on the daily? This 100GB plan might be the perfect option for you. For the first three months, your bills will be £12.50 a month - an excellent price for 100GB! Then, your bills will go up to £25 each month which, for this much data on EE, is still an excellent offer.

EE SIM only plan | 18-month contract | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 for first three months, then £20/pm

A much cheaper option for those who don't need quite as much data. Here you're paying £10 a month for the first three months and then £20 each of the rest of the months. At that price you're getting a very solid 50GB of data.

What other SIM only deals are available right now?

As mentioned above, there are just two retailers EE will have difficulty beating - Smarty and Three. Offering an unlimited data cap for just £18 a month, Three currently has the market beat.

Or, on the cheaper side, Smarty Mobile is rocking an 100GB data plan at a price of just £15 a month. And with this deal, you'll be on a 1-month rolling contract meaning you can stay for as long as you want and leave when you like.

Don't mind relying on cashback? Mobiles.co.uk has an awesome 60GB Vodafone SIM that could be the best way for you to go.