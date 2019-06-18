EE now lets you watch BBC iPlayer and YouTube without using up your data

Getting more free data when on the move is always welcome and that's especially true when it comes to streaming video. Well, BBC iPlayer and YouTube are both now completely data-allowance free for EE users with the Video Data Pass.

EE's Video Data Pass now includes BBC iPlayer and YouTube on top of the current Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BT Sport, TV Player and MTV Play. The Video Data Pass means users can enjoy unlimited video over a data connection without it affecting their data allowance for the month.

Other Swappable Benefits include Music Data Pass, for free music streaming over data; BT Sport App, for on demand sport; Roam Further Pass, for UK plan allowance while in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand; and Upgrade Anytime, which does as it sounds and applies to higher or lower plan changes on a monthly basis.

All these benefits can be swapped out by using the My EE app or online.

You can find out more by heading to the EE website and by using TechRadar's tailor-made guide to the best EE phone deals.