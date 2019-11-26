EE just joined the Black Friday SIM only party with a great deal on 60GB of data

And we bet you were beginning to think that Three was the only phone network pulling out the SIM only deal stops this Black Friday...? Well, EE is here to prove that notion wrong thanks to an absolute belter of a new SIMO tariff.

Very simply put, EE will give you a generous 60GB of 4G data every month in exchange for just 20 of your English (or Scottish, we assume) pounds. So that's the UK's fastest 4G speeds, unlimited calls and texts, EU roaming. All sorted for the next year-and-a-half.

If you've already been cleverly browsing around for your new SIMO, you'd be correct in pointing out that there are better SIM only deals out there. But there's a good reason why EE is the most popular network in the UK, recently picking up gongs at the 2019 Mobile Choice Consumer Awards for Best Customer Care and overall Best Network.

There's more about this EE SIM only deal below, or keep scrolling to get a picture of what other SIM only deals are out there this Black Friday.

EE's big data SIM only deal for Black Friday 2019:

EE 60GB SIM only plan | 18-month contract | 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

EE has finally arrived when it comes to 2019's best Black Friday SIM only deals. 60 glorious gigabytes of data on the UK's fastest 4G network. If you've been wanting to make the switch to EE and not compromise on price and data, now's the opportune time.

Black Friday 2019's other best SIM only deals

The SIM only battleground seems to get more and more fiercely fought every year around this time, and 2019 has not disappointed.

For a start, Three went and dropped the best ever unlimited data SIMO. All-you-can-eat data, calls and texts for a mere £18 per month (on a one year contract).

But we're also pretty fond of lesser-known Smarty's 100GB data for £17 per month offering. It's a little cheaper than Three and EE, but has the added bonus of being super flexible with 30-day rolling arrangements. Also, there's the chance to actually get money back for unused data.

