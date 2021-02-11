Dual-screen Microsoft Surface Duo is coming to the UK with an eye-watering price

The Microsoft Surface Duo is finally coming to the UK, with the company announcing that its dual-screen device will arrive on Thursday February 18, 2021.

Both Currys PC World and the Microsoft Store will sell it, but with a price tag of £1,349 to start this isn’t going to be a handset for everyone.

However, Microsoft Stores are offering trade-in deals on eligible devices, which can knock up to £500 off. This scheme runs until April 3, and is only available when trading in certain devices.

Two screens better than one?

The Microsoft Surface Duo is certainly an innovative product, and in our review we said that it “completely changes how you use your mobile device.”

Thanks to the dual-screen aspect, it’s a great productivity tool, and can run two apps at once, full screen. It runs Android and is solidly built, but with such a high price, many people may be turned off.

Still, it’s great to see it finally coming to the UK, after launching in the US last year.