Denon releases luxe new headphones, the AH-D9200s

Denon is well-known for making high-quality audio devices and accessories. Its latest pair of headphones, the AH-D9200s, look to be no exception.

Handcrafted from Japanese bamboo, each pair is unique thanks to the patterning of the wood, which adds an organic touch to these high-tech headphones while also acting as natural dampeners to produce a warmer sound.

The inclusion of 50mm nanofibre drivers, built to be lightweight but sturdy, means that the new headphones should give truly accurate sound.

Built with comfort in mind, the AH-D9200s feature a lightweight aluminum headband as well as soft leather ear-cushions, so you should be able to use them for long periods of time without feeling any discomfort.

Luxury at a price

The new headphones come with two detachable cables (although it's worth noting they aren't Bluetooth-enabled, so don't abandon your cables); a 3m silver-coated cable with 6.3mm jack for listening at home, and a shorter 1.3m cable with 3.5mm jack to hook up to portable players like your smartphone.

If you were hoping to buy the AH-D9200s for less than $1000, you'll be disappointed - they are available to buy from the Denon store or approved retailers for $1699 / £1399. It doesn't look like they are available to buy yet in Australia, but just based on current conversion rates, you could be looking at paying around AU$2300 - luxury handmade headphones come at a price after all.

They are the same price as one of our favorite models, the Sennheiser HD 800s, but you can get decent over-ear headphones for far cheaper. Whether you'd be willing to spend that much on a pair of headphones really depends on how serious you are about your audio...and how much money you have burning a hole in your pocket.