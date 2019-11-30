Could this be the best Black Friday laptop deal of the weekend?

While Black Friday 2019 has officially ended, and Cyber Monday has yet to come, we're still seeing some brilliant deals go live, and this might just be the best Black Friday laptop deal we'll see all weekend.

For just £799, BT is selling the brilliant Asus ZenBook 14-inch. This is a powerful and stylish Ultrabook with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. If you want a great laptop for working on that also makes a stylish statement, then this is a brilliant deal.

Asus ZenBook UX431FA Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: £913 £799 at BT

Save a decent £114 off the 14-inch Asus ZenBook UX431FA. We love Asus' ZenBook lineup, which combines style and power, and BT has the 14-inch model for one of the best prices we've seen so far.View Deal

