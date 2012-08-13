WIN! Kit out your entire home network with D-Link – worth £360

We've teamed up with D-Link to give away a complete home networking kit, comprising of a DIR-826L router, a 2TB DNS-320L Network Attached Storage device and a DCS-5222L network camera, all worth a total of £360.

All are compatible with mydlink Cloud Services which enable you to easily set up, access and control your networks, devices and content using the latest in personal cloud technology – all the devices integrate with mydlink Cloud Services so you can access devices and files stored on your home network from wherever you are via the mydlink web portal and mobile applications.

The DIR-826L Cloud Gigabit Router N600 is both configurable and manageable from an iPhone, iPad or Android device and supports speeds of up to 600 Mbps. The router also includes integrated SharePort for sharing files and multimedia stored on an attached USB storage device.

New devices can be securely added to a network at the touch of a button using Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS). WPA/WPA2 encryption and a built-in dual-active firewall (SPI and NAT) ensure that data sent wirelessly is secure.

The DNS-320L ShareCenter is a two bay network storage device with a 2TB capacity. Cloud access means you can access your music, videos and photos anytime. This new 2-bay storage device is DLNA-certified, providing convenient remote access to files and multimedia from the industry leading mydlink website or mobile app. Once up and running, registered mydlink users can play stored music, watch videos, and view photos on their ShareCenter instantly and directly from any internet-connected device.

Finally, the DCS-5222L Cloud Camera is able to pan, tilt and zoom so you can keep an eye on what matters to you most. Cloud access means you can keep an eye on your home anytime.

This competition is now closed. The winner is K Starr.

What does DLNA mean?

a) Dogs Lie Not Always

b) Digital Living Network Alliance

c) Disk Lock Network Alien

d) Dagger Lane Not Accessible

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.