Apple to announce cash reserve plans on Monday

Weekend sales of the iPad 3 will no doubt add more to Apple's cash hoards

Apple has announced a conference call for Monday morning, during which the company will announce plans for its staggering cash reserves.

During an incredibly profitable period, thanks largely to high margins on iOS devices, the company has built-up $100 billion (£60 billion) in cold hard cash, making Apple far wealthier than most countries.

The call, which will be hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook, will be live streamed to iOS devices and any Mac or PC with QuickTime 6 installed. It will take place at 9am ET in the US (1pm UK time).

Yachts all round?

In a post on the Apple press website the company says: "Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, and Peter Oppenheimer, Apple's CFO, will host a conference call to announce the outcome of the Company's discussions concerning its cash balance.

"Apple will not be providing an update on the current quarter nor will any topics be discussed other than cash."

Will Apple pay its stockholders some huge dividends? Will it sweep up every notable start-up in Silicon Valley? Or will it do a Bill Gates and give it all to Africa?

You can tune into the conference call yourself by following this link.

Via: Engadget