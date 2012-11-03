Apple amends and reposts Samsung Galaxy Tab statement

Apple has posted a new version of a statement reflecting a High Court ruling that the Samsung Galaxy Tab did not copy the iPad's designs.

Following the legal loss, Apple was forced to post an embarrassing statement on its own website. However the company fell short with a half-cocked, non-apology tucked away on the official site.

Apple had pointed out that rulings in Germany and the United States had found differently and once the High Court got wind of this, it admonished Apple and ordered it replace the statement within 48 hours.

New testament

The new, more concise statement does less to undermine the court's judgement and reads as follows:

"(UK) Limited's Galaxy Tablet Computers, namely the Galaxy Tab 10.1, Tab 8.9 and Tab 7.7 do notinfringe Apple's Community registered design No. 0000181607-0001. A copy of the full judgment of

the High Court is available from www.bailii.org/ew/cases/EWHC/Patents/2012/1882.html."

"That Judgment has effect throughout the European Union and was upheld by the Court of Appeal of England and Wales on 18 October 2012. A copy of the Court of Appeal's judgment is available from www.bailii.org/ew/cases/EWCA/Civ/2012/1339.html. There is no injunction in respect of the Community registered design in force anywhere in Europe."

The court order also requires Apple to take out adverts in UK publications like T3 and The Guardian.

Via CNET, Apple