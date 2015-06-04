HP giving away £100 Officejet Pro printers

If you're looking to purchase a new printer for your workplace and for yourself, HP is doing a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its Officejet Pro X451DW wireless printer for one day only.

The freebie is the Officejet Pro 8610 all-in-one wireless printer, which is worth £100 alone. You can also trade in an old laser printer to get £100 or claim £100 cashback till the end of July 2015.

Going the cashback route brings the price of the deal down to £89.99; a bargain price for two mid-range inkjet printers.

Laser-guided

The X451DW is pitched by HP as a rival to laser printers (including its own). Its unique selling point is its speed; at 55 pages per minutes, it outpaces most if not all laser printers under £1000, let alone £100.

That's down to its PageWide technology that, as its name implies, print the whole width of the paper at a time, improving print quality and speed.

The printer has a low running cost (down to 0.64p according to HP) and quality is more than decent for an office use, even on recycled paper. You can load a whole A4 paper ream at a time and it even does duplex printing.

Add in wireless connectivity, a four-cartridge system, HP's ePrint print-anywhere feature and support for mobile devices and you have an excellent all-rounder, perhaps the best printer ever at this price.