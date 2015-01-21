PC-in-a-mouse is an intriguing concept

We had the PC-in-a-keyboard (hello, Asus Eee Keyboard) and now a Polish firm has come up with what looks like an Android-based PC-in-a-mouse called Mouse-Box.

It's powered by a quad-core TI OMAP Cortex-A9 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz (at least that's what we're seeing on the video) with 128GB of storage (and a cloud-based drive) two USB 3.0 ports, a micro-HDMI connector, integrated Wi-Fi, an accelerometer, a gyroscope and optional battery.

The device is housed in a traditional mouse chassis which is one of its many USPs (unique selling points), the other one being an inductive charging pad (there's no card reader though).

For now though, it is still a concept product that's likely to spawn other similar products (not unlike these computer sticks or HDMI dongles).

An Israeli company, CompuLab, also came up with a tiny computer late last year, which is around the size of a mouse and with a wealth of features (including the ability to run two operating systems).