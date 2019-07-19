Cheap SIM only deal bargain: 2GB data for £5/pm for the first 3 months

We all love a good bargain, and a new SIM only deal from a lesser-known name in the world of SIMO is offering just that. Dropping the cheapest Sim only deal on the market, this special offer from Smarty is a must grab for any bargain hunter out there.

Discounting the price of its small SIM only plan, Smarty is now offering a spend of just £5 a month. That price gets you 2GB of data, making it easily the cheapest option available.

However, as part of this promo from Smarty, that price only sticks around for 3 months, before jumping back up to £7.50 a month. But, thanks to Smarty's flexibility - there are some options here.

Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you could hang around for 3 months, reaping the benefits of cheap bills and then disappear. Or, when those three months are up, roll onto the £7.50 a month contract, which is also an excellent price.

We've listed all of the details of this offer down below. Or if you would rather go for something different (more data perhaps?) then take a look through our guide to the UK's best SIM only deals.

See the best SIM-free phones to pair with your new SIMO

Smarty's superb SIM only deal in full:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £5/pm for first 3 months (then £7.50)

For those looking for a cheap SIM only deal, Smarty seems to have nailed it. For three months, you will only have to pay £5 for each bill. That price gets you 2GB of data and when those three months are up, you can decide to stay with Smarty at a raised price of £7.50. Or, due to Smarty's 1 month-rolling contracts, you can leave whenever you like.

View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available?

When it comes to cheap SIMO contracts, this is looking like the winning option. But, if you're looking to keep that £5 pricing for longer than three months, your only option is with iD. It costs £5 a month and is still a 1-month rolling contract. However, you do only get 1GB of data and 500 minutes of calls.

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, some of the best value contracts right now offer a load of data. Three's unlimited data offer is a bargain right now for example.

At £11 a month for the first six months and then £22 for the rest of it, Three is making unlimited data pretty affordable right now.

Or, for something in the middle, Vodafone's 8GB of data for £10 a month is an affordable way to get a decent amount of internet each month.