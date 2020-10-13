These Prime Day deals let you build your own Google Drive and Spotify rival

WD My Cloud Home Personal Cloud external hard drives are getting big discounts on Amazon Prime Day, so now's the perfect time to buy.

In the excitement of Amazon Prime Day, external hard drives, NAS devices and other storage options may not seem like the sexiest of purchases, but they are incredibly important, as they allow you to back up your irreplaceable files and documents.

Plus, with internet-connected storage devices like the WD My Cloud Home Personal Cloud range, you can do some pretty cool things. For example, you could upload all your music to it, then access your tunes via any device with an internet connection, giving you a personalised Spotify-like experience without the subscription cost!

You can also access and edit documents from remote computers as well. With these price cuts, it means now is an ideal time to invest in some extra storage.

WD 6TB My Cloud Home Personal Cloud: £202 £150 at Amazon

Plug this storage device into your router and you'll be able to access your files and folders from any internet-connected device. It's ideal for storing important files, and 6TB is plenty of space for most people.View Deal

WD 8TB My Cloud Home Personal Cloud: £266 £190 at Amazon

Want more space? Amazon also has big savings on the 8TB version, which should be plenty for anyone with a huge collection of photos and video files.View Deal

WD 12TB My Cloud Home Personal Cloud: £444 £360 at Amazon

If 8TB isn't enough, then this 12TB version should do you. This is an incredible amount of space which means you should pretty much be set for life, all with internet access.View Deal

Thanks to WD's apps and software, adding a My Cloud Home Personal Cloud device to your home is incredibly easy, and you can also set up automatic backups for your PC and phone, so you can rest easy that all of your files are securely saved.

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best deals on the WD My Cloud Home Personal Cloud devices where you are below.

