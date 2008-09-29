Michael Parkinson's classic interviews online

Known by many to be the greatest interviewer of our generation, it was a big shame when Michael Parkinson retired last year.

Thankfully, Parkinson is back and he has embraced technology by creating an official website, Michael Parkinson.tv, dedicated to his good self and has even tried his hand at the ancient art of blogging.

While a dedicated Michael Parkinson site isn't enough to warrant a news story, the fact that a great big selection of his classic interviews will be available to watch for free is.

Classic interviews

Currently, there is only one online, where Parky grills Nelson Mandela. But the website tantalisingly has a Classic Interview section, which will be filled "in the next few days".

And just to prove that he is completely up to date with the crazy world of tech, he's even got an iPod to give away on the site, filled with music hand-picked by the man himself. Brilliantly titled the 'Parky Pod', one lucky visitor can win the PMP.

So, with his tech-savvy website and being one of 'the faces' of Sky +, expect Parky to become the new Max Headroom soon.