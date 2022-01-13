Brighten up your smart home with this LIFX smart bulb that's close to its lowest price

Amazon has slashed 17% off the price of the LIFX A60 colour smart light bulb with a bayonet fitting, reducing it from £39.99 to just £33.24 . While it's not as low as the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday , it's still good value. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best smart light deals in your region.)

The best smart lights are one of the easiest and most affordable ways to automate your home, as they simply replace your existing bulbs. However, as you’ll probably need several bulbs to ensure all of the lighting in your home can be controlled from your smartphone it can become a costly process, so a good smart light bulb deal is always welcome.

The LIFX A60 colour smart light bulb is an LED bulb, which uses less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs you may have in your home. This means that as well as automating your home, smart light bulbs can also be a useful tool when it comes to reducing your electricity consumption and saving money.

Save £6 - Amazon has knocked 38% off the cost of LIFX’s top-of-the-range smart light bulb, which offers 1,000 lumens - the equivalent to a 70W incandescent bulb.This is the best price we’ve seen for the LIFX A60 bulb; however, we don’t know how long the discount will last, so you’ll want to move fast to be sure of snapping up this smart light bulb deal.

Save £2 - Amazon has also reduced the B22 bayonet version of the light bulb, although there’s only a 7% saving to be had. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen - the smart bulb has dropped down to £29.66 back in July last year - it’s still good value, and this deal is worth snapping up if you’re in the market for a new smart light bulb.

As well as switching the LIFX A60 colour smart light bulb on and off from your smartphone, you can also dim the light and change the colour, choosing from any of 550 billion shades. It works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant too, so no matter what voice assistant you have in your home, you can use your voice to switch the light on or off and adjust the colour.

This also means the LIFX A60 can be used with other smart home gadgets, such as the best smart plugs or the best home security cameras, to create automated routines in your home, such as the light switching on when motion is detected by your home security camera or changing colour as the sun rises.

