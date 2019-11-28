Black Friday's best Xbox One S deal is now here at Game – and you can get it online

We thought we'd seen this year's best Xbox One S deal when Lidl began selling the console with three games for just £129, but now Game has very nearly matched that price, charging just 99p more, with a very important added benefit: you don't have to go into a store to grab it. Don't live in the UK? Scroll down for the best Xbox One S deals near you.

If you've been looking for a great Xbox deal, grab this while you can. Lidl had to implement a paper ticketing system to cope with demand in its stores and avoid stampedes, so we expect stock at Game to sell out pretty quickly.

The bundle includes the Xbox One S all-digital console, plus full game downloads of Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and Fortnite.

This is 99p off matching the best Xbox One S bundle we've seen in the UK so far. While it may not have the power of the Xbox One X, grabbing the All-Digital with two games, Fortnite currency/DLC, one month of Xbox Live Gold and two months of Now TV is a good deal.

