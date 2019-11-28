Black Friday SIM only deal: Smarty brings the heat with a 100GB data for £17/pm plan

Black Friday is no longer just a time to score a bargain on TVs, laptops and phones. Now, the market has expanded and all kinds of tech is available. VPNs, broadband plans and even some absolute bargains on SIM only deals.

And, for anyone who is using this month (yes, Black Friday isn't just one day anymore!) to land themselves a high-powered SIMO plan, how does 100GB of data for just £17 a month sound?

Coming from retailer Smarty Mobile, this deal is putting on the boxing gloves and fighting its way to the top. Currently, for anyone who needs a lot of data, it's clearly one of the best SIM only deals available this Black Friday.

But, on top of the price and data combo, the big sell here is the contract length. Smarty Mobile contracts operate on a 1-month rolling basis, meaning you can stay for a month, a year or 30 years if you really want to hold onto this pricing.

We've listed everything you need to know about this offer below. And if you need a SIM-free phone to pair with it, check out our guide to the best Black Friday phone deals currently available.

Smarty's Mega SIM only deal:

Mega SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £17 per month

Smarty is bringing the competition, offering a major 100GB of data for just £17 a month. And to make this offer even better, Smarty contracts only last for 1 month meaning you can stay for as long (or little) as you like.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 100GB of data across your bargain Black Friday laptop, tablet or even console to your phone and make full use of all of that data.

Are Smarty SIM only deals better than Three's?

Coincidentally (or, to be honest, probably not), Three's Black Friday SIM only deals are looking very similar to Smarty's. So it also has a 100GB for £17/pm offer or you can pay one pound extra per month more and get a completely unlimited data SIM for £18 per month.

That may be tempting, as Three is undoubtedly a more recognisable name in this field and will have the same 4G coverage as Smarty. But the one thing Smarty has over Three is its flexibility and that prospect of being able to break your contract at any time. Three, on the other hand, will tie you in for a whole year.

