Black Friday laptop deal: save big on this great HP laptop

This fantastic Black Friday laptop deal knocks a big £170 off the HP Pavilion 14-ce3510sa, so it's now cheaper than ever at just £529.

With Black Friday now in full swing, this is a great time to buy a new laptop, and the HP Pavilion 14-ce3510sa is a brilliant laptop for day-to-day use, with a powerful Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

It also features a 14-inch 1080p screen, making it comfortable to work on, and an ideal laptop for students.

HP Pavilion 14-ce3510sa, Intel Core i5, 512GB, 8GB RAM: £699.99 £529 at Currys

Save £170 - If you're after a great saving on a very capable 14-inch laptop, this is the deal to get. Now just £529, it comes with a 10th generation Intel processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, which means it's fast, reliable and now very affordable.View Deal

HP Pavilion laptops have a great reputation for being dependable, no-nonsense, laptops that offer great build quality and performance, but without the expense of more premium laptops.

