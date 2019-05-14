Best upcoming games 2019: most anticipated titles for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

We're almost half way into 2019 already and while we've already seen some great releases, there's still a host of exciting new games on the way to feed your gaming fix. Whether you're looking for boot-shaking scares, heart-racing thrills or some wholesome narrative, we've got you covered.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Image credit: Beenox)

When's it out?

June 21

What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

What's it about?

A remaster of 1999's Crash Team Racing for PlayStation – a Crash Bandicoot-themed racing game. Imagine Mario Kart but with Crash Bandicoot characters instead of Nintendo racers.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled isn't just a nostalgia trip, but a dynamic racing game for new and old players alike – as long as you don't take it too seriously...

Shenmue 3

Shenmue 3 (Image credit: YS Net)

When's it out?

August 27 (apparently)

What platform?

PS4 and PC

What's it about?

Finally it looks like Shenmue 3 may actual emerge this year. The third instalation of the action-adventure series comes a whopping 18 years after its predecessor but follows on from the events of Shenmue 2 and sees teenage martial artist Ryo Hazuki searching for his father's killer in 1980's China.

We aren't quite sure what to expect with Shenmue III, especially considering it's not being made by Sega, but hopefully the wait was worth it...

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image: © The Pokemon Company)

When's it out?

Late 2019

What platform?

Nintendo Switch

What's it about?

Pokemon Sword and Shield are the upcoming additions to the core Pokemon series, bringing Pokemon into the eight generation with a host of new critters.

The new games will be based in the Galar region, which is essentially the Nintendo version of Great Britain - including soccer stadiums and quaint countryside.

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 (Image credit: Gearbox Software)

When's it out?

September 13

What platform?

PS4 and PC

What's it about?

Nearly seven years after the release of Borderlands 2, Gearbox has confirmed Borderlands 3 will release later this year.

The fourth core entry in the first-person shoot and loot franchise sees you playing as a Vault Hunter aiming to stop the antagonist Calypso twins from harnessing the "Children of the Vault" and taking possession of the Vaults which exist beyond the planet of Pandora.

Expect larger-than-life characters, a lively and colorful alien planet to explore, tons of absurd weapons, and a wisecracking sense of humor.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

When's it out?

November 15

What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and PC

What's it about?

Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sees you taking on the role of Cal Kestis, a former Jedi padawan, forced into hiding following the execution of Order 66, which saw the Jedi ambushed and killed by their own supporting Clone Trooper soldiers.

So far we've only seen a teaser trailer for the upcoming single-player Star Wars title, but that's enough to get us excited. Plus, Respawn has promised a first-look at gameplay footage during EA Play and E3.

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and PC

What's it about?

We are super excited for Obsidian's new single-player sci-fi RPG. Set on the frontier of space, The Outer Worlds sees you awakening from hibernation amidst a conspiracy to destroy Halycon – a colony residing at the edge of the galaxy driven by big-brand corporations. It's up to you how you play, with your actions influencing how the story unfolds and the fate of Haylcon itself.

If you were disappointed by Fallout 76 then The Outer Worlds could be one to watch.

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal (Image credit: iD Software)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

What's it about?

The sequel to 2016's Doom promises to be an ultra-violent, fast-paced shooter with plenty of demon slaying to keep you busy.

Doom Eternal is aiming to go bigger and better than ever before, introducing an enhanced Doom slayer and a host of new demons - and this time the invasion has spread further than Mars.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Image credit: Square Enix)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

It’s been confirmed the game will come to PS4 first, but it may appear later on PC and Xbox One.

What's it about?

Originally released in 1997, Final Fantasy 7 secured its place as one of the greatest JRPGs to date. So it's no surprise that Square Enix is releasing a remake, over 20 years later.

The development road for Final Fantasy 7 Remake hasn't been smooth. The game was initially announced back at E3 2015, and we still don't know when it'll actually release. However Sony's latest State of Play got us excited all over again, with Square Enix dropping a new teaser trailer to whet our appetites.

FIFA 20

FIFA (Image credit: EA)

When's it out?

TBC (but usually late September)

What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and PC

What's it about?

As sure as the seasons change, we know that there will be a new FIFA title at the tail end of each year.

No firm release date or information has been released on FIFA 20, the expected next entry in the long-running football simulation series, yet but we're counting on incremental improvements and some new features to gush over.

How has the FIFA series changed over the years? Here's how FIFA became the champion of soccer simulators.

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

PS4

What's it about?

We don't know a whole lot about Ghost of Tsushima yet, except that it's an open world action-adventure being developed by Suckerpunk Studios and published by Sony - meaning it'll be a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Ghost of Tsushima is set in 1274 Japan - during the first Mongolian invasion - and sees you take on the role of last samurai on Tsushima Island, determined to defend his home and traditions.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

PS4, Xbox One and PC

What's it about?

This may be wishful thinking on our part, but we are definitely on-board the Cyberpunk 2077 hype train and can't wait to get our hands on it.

If you've been living under a rock and don't know about Cyberpunk 2077 then let us enlighten you. Cyberpunk 2077 is an dystopian RPG from The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red, set in a gritty, science fiction world metropolis. It's based off the pen-and-paper RPG of the same name and promises to be a game-changer.

Death Stranding

Death Stranding (Image credit: Kojima Productions)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

PS4

What's it about?

At this point, we're not even sure Kojima knows... From what we've seen so far, Death Stranding involves The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus, a foetus in a jar and some shadowy, ominous creatures.

We also know Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo Del Toro and Troy Baker are involved - and we probably won't see it release in 2019.

The Elder Scrolls 6

The Elder Scrolls 6 (Image credit: Bethesda)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

Probably PS4, Xbox One and PC

What's it about?

We've no idea what it's about but we definitely won't see The Elder Scrolls 6 release in 2019 - but it's hard to ignore the behemoth so we're being delusionally optimistic.

The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 (Image credit: Naughty Dog)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

PS4

What's it about?

The Last of Us 2 sees Ellie all grown up and much more mature than we've seen her before - not only is she fanning the flames of romance but she's also become a lot more violent (read: badass) in her efforts to survive.

We don't know much about the story so far but Joel hasn't appeared in the footage we've seen yet, although we do know Troy Baker is involved so he's definitely going to show up eventually.

Metroid Prime 4

Metroid Prime 4 (Image credit: Nintendo)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

Nintendo Switch

What's it about?

A brand new Metroid Prime game is coming to the Nintendo Switch. However, Metroid Prime 4 may be some way off as Nintendo had to scrap the project back in January 2019 and start again.

Due to development problems, we don't know much about what Metroid Prime 4 will involve, or when we will see it, but we can't help but be excited.

Starfield

Starfield (Image credit: Bethesda)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

Probably PC, PS4 and Xbox One

What's it about?

We don't really know what Starfield is about yet. Bethesda has been pretty tight-lipped about its upcoming single-player RPG. We do know it's set in outer space and that it'll be a while before it's released.

Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing (Image credit: Nintendo)

When's it out?

2019

What platform?

Nintendo Switch

What's it about?

Nintendo has finally given the fans what they want. During a Nintendo Direct in September 2018, the company announced (via a short teaser trailer) that Animal Crossing is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2019.

We're expecting Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch to offer the same charm and wholesome atmosphere of previous Animal Crossing titles, while hopefully adding some new characters, more furniture and more areas to explore.

Dragon Age 4

Dragon Age (Image credit: BioWare)

When's it out?

TBC

What platform?

Probably PS4, Xbox One and PC

What's it about?

After being an open secret for so long, Dragon Age 4 has now been confirmed by BioWare and we’ve even been teased by a minute-long trailer. At the moment we’re cautiously calling the game Dragon Age 4 (but this title isn’t confirmed).

It'll no doubt be a couple of years before we see the fourth instalation in the popular RPG franchise Dragon Age, but we're expecting a bigger open-world, further exploration of that cliffhanger and even more characters to swoon over and seduce.