Best laptop for DJs 2019: The best laptops for music production

Having the best laptop for music production packed right next to your headphones is important, if you’re a musician or a professional DJ. You’ll need one of the best processors – not to mention, plenty of fast RAM – as these will enable the best laptop for music production handle multiple music tracks. A fast SSD , capacious hard drive or both is also recommended, as you’ll be working with massive file sizes.

In addition, if you’re often on the road touring, you need a laptop that can handle a beating or two. You probably don’t need to go all out and pick up one of the best rugged laptops , but you should definitely look for a laptop that won’t fall apart, if you so much as look at it the wrong way. And, while we’re on the subject of mobility, a thin and light Ultrabook might do wonders for your back.

While the MacBook Pro may be the default for most musicians, your choice of the best laptop for music production might run Windows 10 instead.

The best laptops for music production and DJs:

Image Credit: Apple

1. MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

The most powerful MacBook ever made

CPU: 6-core Intel Core i7 - i9 | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 555X – Radeon Pro Vega 20 | RAM: 16 - 32GB | Screen: 15.4-inch, 2,880 x 1,800 Retina display | Storage: 256GB - 4TB SSD

Powerful

Gorgeous design

Expensive

For years, the MacBook Pro has been the choice laptop for musicians all over the world, and its 2019 refresh follows in its footsteps. As long as you can justify the price of entry, the MacBook Pro is the best laptop for music production… or at least, among the best, as this list has proven. With its 9th-generation Intel Core chips and up to 32GB of RAM, you’re going to be able to load up as many tracks as you want in Logic Pro X without crippling your laptop. It’s also surprisingly durable – you don’t need to worry about things bumping into it in your tour bag, thanks to its robust aluminum unibody design.

Image Credit: Microsoft

2. Surface Pro 6

The Windows tablet, refined

CPU: 8th-gen Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 PixelSense display | Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 8MP rear-facing, 5MP front-facing

Quad-core processing

Long battery life

Still no USB-C

If you want the best laptop for music production that can moonlight as a Windows tablet in your downtime, the Surface Pro 6 should be at the top of your list. Not only does this laptop alternative pack powerful hardware necessary for music production, but it has a beautiful display, and plenty of legacy connections for connecting your equipment. It lacks USB-C and Thunderbolt 3, but if you’re just in it for music production, that shouldn’t really matter.

Image Credit: Dell

3. Dell XPS 13 (2018)

The best gets better

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 128GB – 256GB SSD

Impressive performance

Beautiful design

Expensive

The Dell XPS 13 has been one of the best laptops you can buy for a few years running now, and the 2018 version is no different. For aspiring music producers, the XPS’ move to an 8th-generation Intel Kaby Lake R CPU should be appealing, as it will trim down the time it takes to process tracks, which then allows you to minimize downtime. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to find a 1TB storage drive anymore, but when you get a laptop that looks this good and runs this fast – it’s a worthy tradeoff.

Image Credit: Microsoft

4. Surface Laptop 2

Microsoft’s laptop, perfected

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5-i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.5-inch 2,256 x 1,504 PixelSense Display | Storage: 128GB - 1TB SSD

Much more powerful

Gorgeous new black color option

No Thunderbolt 3

With all the 2-in-1 laptops that convert into a tablet being packed with unnecessary features, sometimes a more traditional Windows 10 laptop is just what you need. Luckily, Microsoft has rolled out the Surface Laptop 2, one of the best laptops in its lineup. Not only does this best laptop for music production feature a quad-core processor and plenty of memory, but it also has a lovely touch display and all the ports you need – even if it’s lacking Thunderbolt 3. As long as you don’t need Logic Pro X, you really can’t go wrong with the Surface Laptop 2.

Image Credit: Apple

5. MacBook Air (2018)

Thinner. Lighter. Faster.

CPU: 8th-generation Dual-core Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 617 | RAM: 8GB-16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch Retina (2,560 x 1,600) | Storage: 128GB – 1.5TB PCIe SSD | Dimensions (W x D x H): 30.41 x 21.24 x 1.56cm

Even thinner and lighter

Retina display

More expensive

The MacBook Air, which has recently been refreshed , brings Apple’s thin and light mainstream laptop into the modern day with a sleek aluminum build, a Retina display and an actual modern processor. This all makes for the best laptop for music production that want to stay with macOS and save some money as well. Just be sure to invest in a couple of dongles, as the two Thunderbolt 3 ports aren’t compatible with a lot of music equipment.

Image Credit: Dell

6. Dell XPS 15

The best 15-inch laptop available this year

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300HQ - i7-7700HQ | Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB DDR4 | Screen: Up to 15.6-inch Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge touchscreen | Storage: 1TB HDD - 512GB SSD

Amazing power

Sublime screen

Slim design

Poor webcam position

If you're looking for a larger and more powerful laptop for running music production software on, then the Dell XPS 15 might just be for you. Boasting the same InfinityEdge technology as the smaller XPS 13, the screen extends right to the edge of the machine. This means that it's as small as it's possible to make a 15-inch laptop. It's quite pricey, depending on which version you get, but the very top end version has a 4K color-accurate display, which can give you an excellent overview of all the tracks you're working on.

