Best Cyber Monday printer deals 2021: what to expect

The period from the end of October right through until the festive season is the busiest of the year for online retailers and Cyber Monday is one of the most frantic days of all - and it’ll be busier than ever in 2021. That makes it a great time to buy a new printer at a reduced price.

If you need to buy a new printer, or any other new piece of technology, then Cyber Monday is one of the best days of the year to make a purchase. Retailers are in stiff competition to offer the best discounts, which means customers will benefit from lower prices and extra incentives.

Cyber Monday 2021 will fall on November 29th, and that’s one of the key dates to hit if you want to save cash on a new printer. But it’s not the only important day: Black Friday arrives on November 26th, and you’ll find great deals for weeks on either side of these crucial dates.

There will be hundreds of great printer deals on Cyber Monday and other important days, and on every kind of product, from the best all-in-one printers to the best wireless printers and beyond.

Manic Monday

Cyber Monday started life as an online version of the Black Friday sales that dominated brick-and-mortar retail, but now both days are vital for online retailers. And that’s not all: the entire November and December period is crucial, and it’s huge business.

The period has never been bigger. Adobe found that $10.84 billion was spent on Cyber Monday in 2020, and that was a 15% improvement on 2019 - and, amazingly, that’s almost two billion more than was spent on Black Friday.

Across the entire holiday season in 2020, consumers spent more than $188 billion - a 32% growth on the same period in 2019. The month of November generated $100 billion for the first time, and the key “Cyber 5” days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday saw some of the biggest single-day spends of the entire period.

The growth of Cyber Monday, Black Friday, and the rest of the online shopping period has undoubtedly accelerated thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic - we’re all staying indoors more and buying more online. And with more people working at home now, too, the printer market is also getting stronger.

Analysts at ResearchandMarkets.com estimate that the global printer market will be worth $144.62 billion by the end of 2021, and they predict that figure will rise to a mighty $171.82 billion by the end of 2025. It’s a busy market: traditional big players like HP, Canon and Dell are increasing their product ranges, 3D printers are joining the party, and high-quality hardware is becoming cheaper than ever - so more people are buying more printers.

If you want a printer for the home or the workplace, there’s no shortage of excellent products and no shortage of demand. That means you’ll find some great deals on Cyber Monday - and that, in turn, means you should bookmark this page so you can stay up-to-date.

When will the best Cyber Monday printer deals start in 2021?

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest days of the year for online retail. With so much at stake and so many retailers competing for your cash, that means you’ll find some incredible savings when you boot up your browser on November 29th.

Don’t assume that the best deals can only be found on Cyber Monday, though. We’ve been watching the online retail market for years, and we’ve been able to observe some key trends. We’ve noticed that the best deals tend to fall on Thanksgiving week itself, but that retailers actually start applying big discounts from the end of October and then right through the entire period. Don’t believe us? Just ask Adobe, who noticed that prices also began to drop in October.

If you want a top printer deal, then it’s worth paying attention to Cyber Monday and Black Friday, but don’t forget about Thanksgiving week and the surrounding months - you’ll find discounts everywhere.

Where will you find the best Cyber Monday printer deals?

If you want to stay on top of the best Cyber Monday printer deals, keep this page bookmarked. Our expert team will scour all of the biggest sites for the best prices, and this is where you'll find them.

But if you’d like to do your own research, too, that’s fair enough - here’s our pick of the best US and UK retailers and what to expect from each site.

How can I find the best Cyber Monday printer deals?

Cyber Monday is a big deal, and that’s a double-edged sword. While that means you’ll get a great discount on virtually every kind of printer, it also means that you’ll only save the most cash if you do some legwork before the big day.

The best advice we can give is quite simple: be prepared. Deals come and go quickly on Cyber Monday and Black Friday, and it’s essential to make sure you know what printer you want before the key days arrive. If you know what you’re looking for, you can jump in as soon as a deal appears. With some machines sold in limited numbers, that can be the difference between getting the right hardware and missing out entirely.

It’s important to decide what printer you want to buy before you hit the sales, but that’s not our only tip that can help you get the most out of Cyber Monday.

You also need to research the retailers, because you can get better value if you shop around. While it’s true that the big stores will all have very similar prices, you’ll find that some offer freebies and incentives - free accessories or cheaper ink refills, for instance. Finding the right extras can take your money-saving to the next level.

It’s worth setting up alerts for your choice of printer or your favoured retailers so you’ll get a notification as soon as the right products appear at the right price. Also consider looking for deals outside of Cyber Monday and Black Friday - prices are lower across most of November and December, so you could easily find your next printer at a discount weeks before the key purchasing days.

What kind of printer should I buy on Cyber Monday?

Printers are big business, which means you’ve got loads of choice when you want to buy a new model. That’s great because it means that you’ll be able to find the product for you, but it also means that you’ll have to do some research before you buy.

Most printers use either inkjet or laser technology. They’re easy to distinguish, and they come with some pretty firm pros and cons. Inkjet printers are better at printing photographs and fine colour detail, and they’re good all-rounders for home use . These devices are usually smaller and more affordable , but they’re not fast. Laser printers, conversely, are fast and ideal for office use, but they’re not as useful with photography and they’re usually pretty large.

Even for a novice, it should be easy to figure out if you need an inkjet or a laser. Once you’ve made that decision, it’s time to drill down into the details. Some machines are pure printers, while others are all-in-one options that handle scanning and copying too - for you, one of those could be more helpful.

Some printers print in colour and others print in black and white, and you’ll have to decide if you want a printer that uses a wireless or wired connection . It’s worth taking some time to think about just how fast you need your printer to churn out the pages, and if you’ll need double-sided printing.

Think about the device’s physical characteristics - it’s no good buying a printer that won’t fit into your home or office space. Make sure it’s got a paper tray that’s big enough for all of the sheets you’re going to need, and think about running costs too - some printers are cheap to buy but expensive to run, and that’s a false economy.

If you need more advice, here are our guides to the best small business printers of 2021, the best laser printers and even 2021’s best home printers .

You might not want to wait until Cyber Monday to get a new printer, or you may need one right away to print some vital documents or photographs - especially if your old machine has suddenly kicked the bucket.

If that's the case, then you'll already be able to find some top-notch printers at incredible prices.

What were last year’s best Cyber Monday printer deals?

The best way to plan for Cyber Monday’s 2021 printer deals is to have a quick peek at the offers that appeared on the same day in 2020.

Cyber Monday 2020 was the biggest one yet, and we saw loads of top-quality discounts on inkjet and laser printers. Here are some of the top deals.

