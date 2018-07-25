Best all-in-one printer 2018: the top picks for print, scan and copy

If you're looking for the best all-in-one printer then you've come to the right place, as we've listed the top all-in-one printers that can handle photocopying, scanning and faxing as well.

The best all-in-one printers can save you both time and space, making them an excellent choice for many small and medium sized businesses - and even home users. That's because you don't have to buy three or four different devices for each individual task, and these days the quality of all-in-one printers means you don't have to worry about them being jack of all trades.

That means you'll still get excellent print, scan and fax quality, and our list of the best all-in-one printers will make sure you get the perfect device for your needs.

A great long-term investment

Print speed: 33 pages per minute | Scan resolution: 1200 x 2400 dpi | Features: Print, copy, scan | Dimensions: 489 x 300 x 169 | Weight: 4.7kg

Cheap to run

Easy to refil

Limited features compared to some

The Epson Ecotank ET-3600 is our top choice for the best all-in-one printer as it can handle printing, scanning and copying with ease, and it's also very reasonably priced. However, best of all it is cheap to run, thanks to its use of ink bottles, rather than cartridges, which last longer and are cheaper to buy. Epson claims the Ecotank ET-3600 can save you around 70% on printing costs, and combined with its 3-in-1 capabilities, this makes it a must-buy for many businesses.

Small but feature-packed

Print speed: 15 pages per minute | Scan resolution: 1200 x 2400 dpi | Features: Print, copy, scan | Dimensions: 372 x 315 x 139 | Weight: 6.2kg

Compact form factor

Good ink management

Can be tricky to set up

The Canon Pixma TS6050 is an excellent all-in-one printer for many businesses, thanks to its compact size, which means it can easily be placed in the majority of offices. It's also Wi-Fi enabled, which makes choosing a spot to place it even easier. It does a great job of printing, copying and scanning, and while the print quality isn't as high as the Epson Ecotank ET-3600, its low price and small size makes it a very tempting alternative.

A brilliant budget all-in-one printer

Print speed: 22 pages per minute | Scan resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi | Features: Print, copy, scan | Dimensions: 161 x 454 x 410 mm | Weight: 6.82kg

Lots of features including smartphone support

Easy to install, configure and use

Can feel a little cheap at times

The HP Envy 5540 All-in-One printer offers printing, scanning and photo printing, supports not just USB but Wi-Fi, Wireless Direct and AirPrint wireless printing, and it even offers automatic double-sided printing. Considering that the HP Envy 5540 All-in-One printer has a price tag that is quite a bit lower than many of its competitors makes this feature list even more impressive. However, as a budget all-in-one printer, it does mean that its print and scan quality, and speed, isn't quite as good as some of the more expensive all-in-one printers in this list.

Economical print costs for volume printing

Print speed: 20 pages per minute | Scan resolution: 1200 x 2400 dpi | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Dimensions: 461 x 422 x 342 mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 14.35 kg

Fast print speeds

Cloud-connected

Loud

Uninspiring design

The WorkForce Pro WF-4630 is a solid all-in-one printer for small businesses and workgroups given its fast print speeds, solid print qualities and remote printing and scanning capabilities. Using the larger XL print cartridges, the WF-4630 delivers economical print costs that rival laser printers. Unlike some of the other all-in-one printers in this best of guide, the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4630 also features fax capabilities, and can connect directly to the internet.

An even cheaper all-in-one

Print speed: 20 pages per minute | Scan resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi | Features: Print, copy, scan | Dimensions: 241 x 424 x 309 mm | Weight: 3.52kg

Lots of features including smartphone support

Easy to install, configure and use

Can feel a little cheap at times

If you think the HP Envy 5540 is cheap, then you'll be really impressed with the price of the HP Deskjet 2130 All-in-One printer. If you only need to occasionally print, scan and photocopy documents, then this is a great choice for saving money. However, as it is so cheap, it does mean you have to make some sacrifices, so there's no wireless printing or Ethernet. If you want to share this printer on the network, then you can plug it into a router. But, for an all-in-one with a rock-bottom price, this will be a hard printer to beat.