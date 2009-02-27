Spoti-friday: you control our Friday playlist!

You probably hadn't even heard of Spotify even as recently as two months ago. Today, however, it's the biggest thing in music since Luciano Pavarotti.

In an age when the majority of people are used to getting music for free, Spotify has introduced a way for us to get our free music, while the artists and labels still get paid. Everybody's happy!

One of the great things about a massive music archive stored in the cloud, is that you can create playlists and share them with your friends using a simple HTTP link. By choosing to make a playlist collaborative, you can allow anyone to add songs to it.

And this is how we're able to introduce Spoti-friday - it's your chance to decide what gets played in the TechRadar offices in the UK, as well as in Japan and the USA. We'll create a new playlist every Friday, and each week we'll have a different theme to get you started.

If you're on Spotify already, you just need to click the link below in order to add our Friday playlist to your sidebar. If you're not on Spotify yet, go to Spotify.com to sign up for free. Once you're done, search for songs and drag them onto the playlist - easy!

This week's theme: Songs that give you that Friday feeling