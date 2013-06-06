Do multiroom audio on the cheap with Pure's new Jongo A2 Hi-Fi adapter

The A2 can be attached to any speaker to create a steaming device

British audio manufacturer Pure has released its latest attempts to offer customers a cheaper multi-room audio set-up with the release of its Jongo A2 Hi-Fi adapter.

The accessory, announced at CES and available to buy from today for £99.99, can be connected to any existing piece of Hi-Fi equipment (digital or analogue) to turn it into a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi streaming device.

The Jongo A2, which arrives in five vivid colours, can also be used in conjunction with the Pure Jongo S3 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers to easily create a seamless multi-room audio set-up.

The A2 also plays nice with Pure's connected radios and other compatible devices and is being touted as a great, affordable multi-room option for those who already have lots of existing audio equipment.

Cheaper than Sonos

User's can build their multiroom set-up by purchasing additional speakers or adaptors, in a much more cost-effective manner than splashing out on the all-conquering Sonos systems.

Naturally, the Jongo products also work with the new Pure Connect app for iPad which streams music stored locally on the device.

Anyone who snaps up the device will also get a month's free trial to the £4.99 Pure Music cloud streaming service.

Next up from Pure is the T6 wireless speaker, which is a more powerful version of the Jongo S3. That device is "coming soon," the company said.