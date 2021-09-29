Audible: 4 months for £3.99 plus 2-for-1 audiobook sale now live in the UK

Audiobook fans should head on over to the Audible UK site this week, where they can find not one but two fantastic promotions to check out.

New and returning customers can currently sign up to 4 months of membership for just £3.99 (normally £7.99), and all members can find a host of titles available in the services latest 2-for-1 sale.

Current Audible UK membership benefits include one free audiobook token per month, full unlimited access to the Audible Plus catalog of over 20,000 audiobooks and podcasts, a site-wide 30% discount, and access to the service's weekly deals - such as the current 2-for-1 sale.

So, if you use these Audible deals tactically, you'll not only walk away with a nice £16 discount on your membership but potentially make that free audiobook token for your first-month count for two titles. Note, to redeem the 2-for-1 offer, you'll have to add two eligible books to your checkout, after which you'll get the option to purchase two for one token.

These latest promotions are a pleasant little surprise from Audible - not least because there's something for both existing and new customers to check out. Returning customers are normally excluded from the membership deals, so that's a nice bonus. Bear in mind current subscribers aren't eligible for the membership discount here and neither are those currently signed up to the Audible 30-day free trial.

That said, whether you're a fan of fiction, biographies, self-help, or simply looking for a few easy listens to tide over the commute, this is a great option to save a few quid on the best audiobook site at the moment.

Audible deals now live in the UK

Audible membership: 4 months for £3.99 at Audible

Save £16 on your new Audible membership over four months with this excellent little surprise promotion from Audible UK. Available to both new and returning customers, you'll get one free audiobook token per month, full access to the Audible Plus library of over 20,000 unique titles, a 30% sitewide discount, and access to a number of weekly deals - such as the one below. View Deal

Audible UK: 2-for-1 audiobook sale now available

And, you can stock up on that library and save even more cash by taking advantage of the Audible store's range of 2-for-1 audiobook offers. Available until 2nd October for current Audible members only, simply log into your account to see the wide range of titles available. Note - you'll have to add eligible titles into your checkout to redeem this offer, which is two books for one credit.View Deal

If you'd like a detailed breakdown of what's included with a membership, then check out our guide to Audible price and membership. You can also check out our Audible free trial article if you'd like to try it before you buy.

