Amazon Pantry: how to get free food delivery

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you probably already know that the subscription service comes with a slew of exclusive benefits, such as Prime Video and Amazon Music Unlimited. But did you know Amazon has a food delivery service too - and it's still running? (If you don't have Prime, fear not: you can still order food from Pantry with a free 30-day trial of Prime.)

Normally, Amazon Pantry offers a wide range of low-cost, non-perishable, everyday essentials, including food, beverages, beauty and personal care items. Just fill your basket with at least £15 worth of Amazon Pantry products, and you’re good to go.

Like the majority of food delivery services, Amazon Pantry has been affected by the unprecedented demand for goods as more people shop for groceries online. The selection of stock is currently limited, with categories often showing five items or less.

However, unlike other online grocery delivery services, you can still at least access Amazon Pantry and browse for items you need. So while you’re unlikely to be able to buy popular things like pasta, for now, you might well find that other household item you’re desperately after.

Amazon Pantry: Get Pantry with a free 30-day trial of Prime

Amazon Pantry is a Prime-exclusive service, so you’ll need a subscription to order food. Prime would normally cost you £7.99 a month or £79.00 for the year, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, order food, and cancel before the trial ends with no strings attached.View Deal

How to get Amazon Pantry free delivery

Amazon Pantry orders usually include a standard delivery fee of £3.99, but you can get free Amazon Pantry delivery if you purchase four eligible items. These items change regularly, but can vary from popular pet supplies to kitchen cupboard staples. Just make sure your order comes to at least £15 - that's the minimum you have to spend to be able to use Pantry.

Amazon Pantry: Get free delivery with any 4 eligible items

If you buy any four qualifying products, you'll get free delivery on your entire Amazon Pantry order. This Amazon Pantry discount is valid on orders over £15 and will be applied at checkout. Offer ends 30 April 2020View Deal

How does Amazon Pantry work?

As you’d expect, ordering from Amazon Pantry is super easy. Sign into your Amazon account (remember you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription), choose the products you’d like from the Pantry Store and add them to your cart. You'll need to spend a minimum of £15.

You can then get them delivered straight to your door, and shop as often or as little as you like. There’s usually a great selection of Amazon Pantry discounts and exclusive savings to be had, too.

What's the difference between Amazon Pantry and Amazon Fresh?

Perhaps the biggest difference is that Amazon Pantry is widely available across the UK and Channel Islands, while Amazon Fresh is only available in certain locations. Amazon Fresh also requires an additional subscription fee on top of your regular Amazon Prime membership, but boasts a far greater selection of items to choose from, including fresh fruit and vegetables, along with food from Whole Foods Market, Morrisons and Booths.

Grocery delivery

Recipe box and meal delivery

Pizza delivery

Takeaway delivery

Alcohol delivery