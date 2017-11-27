Amazon Fire TV Stick is unbelievably cheap right now

Amazon wasn’t content with just one set day for deals. While the internet may have decided on a single day to unleash its best deals on your favorite products - Cyber Monday - Amazon is stretching it out for seven full days and giving it a new moniker: Cyber Week.

While this is an absolute brutal assault on its retail competitors, it’s actually a fairly good deal for your wallet. Case in point? The 38% off deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Read more: Amazon Echo Show review

Amazon’s pint-sized video streaming device usually sells for $39/£39 - probably the best deal this side of a Chromecast - but, this week only, Amazon’s cut that price but 38% - or around $15/£15 for us non-math people.

That brings the grand total for the Amazon Fire TV Stick to $24.99 - or, if you live in the UK, £24.99.

Why is this worthwhile? We could prattle off the history of Amazon’s storied streamer - how it launched back in 2014, sold out immediately and how the latest model crammed Alexa into an already smart streamer - but we’ll spare you the boring details. Instead, just know that it’s a great deal on a great streamer and could make for a great small present for the holidays.

Snag an Amazon Fire TV Stick for $24.99 on Amazon!

If you're after a cheap streaming video stick, and Google's Chromecast isn't cutting it for you, we have good news: Amazon's Fire TV Stick is on sale right now for $25. Prime Video plus Netflix plus Amazon Music plus Alexa? Sounds good to us. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV is only £24.99 on Amazon.co.UK

If you're looking for the British-English version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can find it on sale on Amazon's UK website for around £25. Considering it usually retails for £40, it's one of the best deals this streamer's ever seen. View Deal